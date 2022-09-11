Queen Elizabeth II death: India to observe a day of state mourning today

New Delhi: One-day state mourning will be observed across India on Sunday (September 11, 2022) as a mark of respect to UK's Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest serving monarch in the United Kingdom, died at 96 in Scotland on Thursday.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day state mourning on September 11 throughout India," an official statement said.

On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that a period of mourning for the Royal Family will be observed from now until seven days after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership". Recalling his “memorable” meetings with the Queen in 2015 and 2018, PM Modi said she personified dignity and decency in public life.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.