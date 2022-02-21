हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II tests Covid-19 positive: PM Modi prays for Her Majesty's good health

Buckingham Palace informed that the 95-year-old monarch is experiencing 'mild cold-like symptoms'.

Queen Elizabeth II tests Covid-19 positive: PM Modi prays for Her Majesty&#039;s good health

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 20, 2022) wished Britain's Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery after Her Majesty tested positive for Covid-19.

"I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health," Modi tweeted after Buckingham Palace informed that she has tested positive for the infection and is experiencing 'mild cold-like symptoms'.

The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," a Buckingham Palace statement said. 

It is noteworthy that a number of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at Windsor, the ancient castle where Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, spent much of her time during lockdowns designed to contain the pandemic.

The queen's son, Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, also had contracted Covid-19 for a second time earlier this month. He had met the queen days before.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Queen Elizabeth IIQueen ElizabethNarendra ModiPM ModiCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

J&K to reopen of schools for all after Feb 28; Theaters, gyms to function at 25% capacity

Must Watch

PT19M41S

Due to voting, today Sunday became 'Super' Sunday, what was the whole day special today?