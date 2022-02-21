Queen Elizabeth II tests Covid-19 positive: PM Modi prays for Her Majesty's good health

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 20, 2022) wished Britain's Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery after Her Majesty tested positive for Covid-19.

"I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health," Modi tweeted after Buckingham Palace informed that she has tested positive for the infection and is experiencing 'mild cold-like symptoms'.

I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health. https://t.co/Em873ikLl8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

It is noteworthy that a number of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at Windsor, the ancient castle where Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, spent much of her time during lockdowns designed to contain the pandemic.

I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

The queen's son, Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, also had contracted Covid-19 for a second time earlier this month. He had met the queen days before.