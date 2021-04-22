Quick and smooth transportation of medical oxygen in the country, here's what govt says

New Delhi: The government on Thursday (April 22) issued fresh orders directing free movement of vehicles transporting oxygen between states in the wake of the rising demand for medical oxygen due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing the order, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “No restriction shall be imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the state and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles.”

To ensure quick and smooth Transportation of medical oxygen in-country, it also ordered the following steps:

1. No restriction shall be imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the States and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state

movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles;

2. No restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the State/ UT in which they are located;

3. There shall be free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction of timings, while also enabling inter-city supply without any restriction;

4. No authority shall attach the oxygen-carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular district(s) or area;

5. Supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted by the Government, is prohibited w.e.f. 22nd April 2021 and till further orders;

6. States/UTs shall strictly abide by the supply plan of medical oxygen prepared by EG- 11 and as revised from time to time;

7. District Magistrates/ Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police/ Superintendents of Police/ Deputy Commissioners of Police will be personally liable for the implementation of the above directions.

No restriction shall be imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the State and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles: MHA #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EvOkeuT7By — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

Notably, the MHA has barred the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes for the time being to ensure that the demand of the hospitals is met.