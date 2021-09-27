R.1 variant of COVID-19 causes global alarm, all you need to know about it

New Delhi: It has been a year and a half but the COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc around the globe. Even while the Delta variant of coronavirus remains to be the most dominant strain, every now and then new variants continue to emerge in the world. In the latest development, the experts have warned of the R.1 variant of the coronavirus.

The R.1 variant of the COVID-19 was first identified in Japan last year but has only recently started spreading its tentacles globally. So far, over 10,000 patients in about 35 countries, including the United States, have been infected with this variant.

According to a report in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the R.1 mutations have existed in the US since April 2021, adding that this variant was first detected in a Kentucky nursing home, where many of the patients were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The report also added that over 87 percent of the vaccinated residents of the nursing home were less likely to develop symptoms as compared to unvaccinated individuals.

However, this new R.1 variant of the COVID-19 is not listed as a variant of concern or interest by the CDC. Additionally, medical experts believe that the R.1 variant possesses a set of unique mutations that may lead to replication and increased transmission.

It may be noted that research suggests that our body can easily overcome the immunity created by the vaccine. Additionally, experts also revealed that the symptoms of R.1 variant are similar to those found in other variants of the Coronavirus.

Live TV