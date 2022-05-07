New Delhi: Rabindranath Tagore was a famous poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter. India's first Nobel laureate, Tagore, was born in Kolkata on May 7, 1861.

India’s national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana', as well as 'Amar Shonar Bangla', which is the national anthem sung in Bangladesh was written by Tagore. Tagore was known as the Bard of Bengal and Gurudev.

Tagore was also the first non-European to win a Nobel Prize in Literature and the second non-European to receive a Nobel Prize for Gitanjali in 1913.

Read some of his famous quotes here:

- If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.

- Love is the only reality and it is not a mere sentiment. It is the ultimate truth that lies at the heart of creation.

- Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

- Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.

- Do not say, 'It is morning,' and dismiss it with a name of yesterday. See it for the first time as a newborn child that has no name.

- Music fills the infinite between two souls.

- What is Art? It is the response of man's creative soul to the call of the Real.

- Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom.