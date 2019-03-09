Rabindranath Tagore's statue vandalised in West Bengal

A statue of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore was vandalised near Kolkata in West Bengal, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bidhannagar and was done by three men, according to a TMC Councillor. While two of them managed to escape, the third person was caught and handed over to the police.

Speaking on the incident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Councillor, Nirmal Dutta said, "Three men vandalised the statue, we caught one of them while the other two managed to escape. We don't know why they did it. The one who was caught has been handed over to the police."

More details are awaited.