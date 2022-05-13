Rachna Infrastructure is an Infrastructure & Construction company with almost two decades of experience in all types of infrastructure and civil construction work. Since its incorporation in 2001, Rachna Infrastructure has grown from a local Ahmedabad contractor to a Pan-India up-coming infra Giant with huge projects of Roads & Irrigation works and operation in 5 states across India. RIL is leaping forward to becoming a corporate and household name in the field of civil & infra construction and Government Projects.

According to the NSE website, The core market for Rachna Infrastructure’s IPO (Initial Public Offering) will open soon. It's IPO will open for subscription on May 20th, 2022, and will remain open for bidding until May 24th, 2022. The infrastructure and construction firm has set its pricing range for its public offering at 138 rupees per equity share, with a target of raising Rs 80 crore from the offering.

Here we list out important Rachna Infrastructure IPO details:

The grey market premium (GMP) : The GMP for Rachna Infrastructure’s initial public offering (IPO) is now available. according to market observers. It's Expected GMP could be close to Rs. 14 to Rs. 21 (subject to market conditions & Demand).

IPO date: IPO will open for subscription on May 20th, 2022, and will remain open for bidding until May 24th, 2022.

IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 1000 shares of the company.

The Rachna Infrastructure is planning for greater growth in the Road and Highway sector as they have recently been awarded NHAI Road work for Four Lanning of Gojaria- Patan (Length 76Kms) worth Rs. 741 Cr in the state of Gujarat. Some of the future projects showcase that it will definitely grow more in terms of revenue such as Jal Jeevan Mission : which Aims to provide piped water and Tap water in every Indian household. A dream project of our PM. The Jal Jeevan Mission is taken up aggressively by the government. We have already been awarded one project and are going to develop our credentials and capabilities to bid and acquire larger projects under this scheme.

Micro-Irrigation

The new age technology of irrigation is Micro Irrigation consisting of irrigation and water supply to farms field by UG Pipe (Unger Ground Pipeline.

Building Sector

The Residentials sector in the private sector is growing along with the huge growth of residential building in the public sector.

As we all know the Advantages for Infra sector like Construction spending, including on roads and ports, as well as incentives for electric mobility and renewable energy have been announced in the recent budget which will lead to an infra boom. being one of the top choices of government Rachna infrastructure will definitely be seen growing

(Brand Desk Content)