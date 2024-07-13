Advertisement
Radioactive Materials Worth Crores Found In Uttarakhand House; 5 Arrested

The arrested suspects are from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a shocking development, radioactive materials allegedly stolen from a government facility were found in a Dehradun home following which the police arrested five persons. The locals informed the police about the presence of suspicious people following which the police raided the house. These accused were arrested from a house in Brook and Woods Colony, situated on Rajpur Road in Dehradun.

The arrested suspects are from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, revealed to ANI that the police have detained five individuals who were found in possession of radioactive material and a radiographic camera.

He mentioned that when the authorities attempted to open the box, the suspects warned that it might be challenging due to the radioactive chemicals inside. During interrogation, SSP Ajay Singh told ANI that the suspects planned to trade the radioactive material box for crores of rupees.

The SSP said that after an investigation by the intelligence agencies and the SDRF team, it was found that there was radioactive material in this box. SSP Ajay Singh said that Bhabha Atomic Research Center, which is a premier agency, has also been contacted. Further investigation is being carried out.

The rules for radioactive materials are governed by the Atomic Energy Act, of 1962. The central government can prohibit the manufacture, possession, use, transfer, export, import, transport, and disposal of radioactive substances without written consent. Radiography cameras use X-rays or gamma rays to create images of the inside of an object or body. These images can be used to inspect industrial objects. (With inputs from ANI)

