Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of destabilising Congress government in Madhya Pradesh

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (March 11) broke his silence on the Madhya Pradesh political crisis and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for destabilisng an elected Congress government in the state.

In his first reaction after the resignation of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party, Rahul Gandhi asked the BJP-led government at the Centre to focus on economy and reduce the oil prices in the country as the global oil prices have crashed around 35% in the last few days.

"Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy," tweeted Rahul.

In a related development, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday rejected claims that Scindia resigned from the party because he was sidelined by the party. Singh tweeted saying that Scindia was "not at all sidelined" and no decision in Gwalior Chambal Division of Madhya Pradesh was taken without his consent since the Congress came to power in the state 15 months ago.

"No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress Leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in the last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under ModiShah Tutelage!" Singh tweeted.

Singh's comment comes at a time when Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is staring at a huge crisis after the resignation of Scindia and 22 Congress MLAs on Tuesday.

"...He sees a great Future for India under ModiShah Govt when our Banks are collapsing our rupee is plummeting our Economy is in shambles and our Social Fabric is being destroyed. So be it," Singh said in another tweet.

On Tuesday, Scindia quit the Congress and addressed his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, saying "it is now time for me to move on. To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start."

The Madhya Pradesh assembly has a strength of 230 members but two seats are presently vacant due to the demise of two MLAs. The effective strength of Madhya Pradesh Assembly is now 228 and the magic number required to form the government is 115.