Rahul Gandhi Against Defamation Case: Hearing Postponed Till October 1

The defamation case against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been postponed once again due to a health camp organized by the local Bar Association at the court premises in a district of Uttar Pradesh. The case, which involves a complaint by a local BJP politician, will now be heard on October 1, 2024.

Santosh Kumar Pandey, the lawyer representing the plaintiff Vijay Mishra, informed that due to the camp, lawyers were occupied, and no court work could be conducted. As a result, the court postponed the matter to October 1.

Background of the Case

Rahul Gandhi is accused of making defamatory comments about Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka state elections, at a time when Shah was serving as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vijay Mishra, a local BJP politician, filed the complaint in August 2018, initiating a legal process that has seen multiple delays over the years.

Gandhi’s Appearance and Bail

Gandhi surrendered to the court in February 2024 during his “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” and was granted bail on personal surety bonds of Rs 25,000 each. Several court notices were issued to Gandhi to appear and record his statement, but his involvement in the Lok Sabha elections caused delays.

Finally, on July 26, 2024, Gandhi appeared before the MP-MLA court and recorded his statement. His lawyer, Kashi Prasad Shukla, conveyed that Gandhi denied making any defamatory comments and described the case as an attempt to gain "cheap publicity."

Previous Delays in the Case

The case has faced multiple adjournments. Initially, a hearing was scheduled for August 12, but it was deferred as the judge was on leave. The next two hearings on August 23 and September 5 were also postponed due to the plaintiff's ill health, causing further delays in the proceedings.

With the latest postponement due to the health camp, the court has now scheduled the hearing for October 1, 2024, when further proceedings will take place.