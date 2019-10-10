close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court in defamation case, next hearing on December 10

The case against Rahul was filed by a local BJP MLA Purnesh Modi under IPC section 499 and 500 which deal with criminal defamation.

Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court in defamation case, next hearing on December 10

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president and Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi appeared before a local court in Gujarat's Surat city in connection with a defamation case filed against him for saying 'why all thieves share the Modi surname' during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Rahul appeared before the magisterial court to defend himself in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark.

He had filed an application seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance. In response to his plea, the court had posted the case for hearing on December 10.

The case against Rahul was filed by a  local BJP MLA Purnesh Modi under IPC section 499 and 500 which deal with criminal defamation.

Rahul had made the alleged remarks 'why all thieves share the Modi surname' during the Lok Sabha poll campaign earlier this year.

Live TV

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chabada had earlier informed the Gandhi scion would appear before the court in Surat on October 10.

He also added that Rahul Gandhi will be accorded a grand welcome by our party workers on the entire route from the airport to the court.

Chief Judicial Magistrate BH Kapadia had in May issued summons to Rahul Gandhi after admitting a complaint filed by local BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

Rahul Gandhi left for Cambodia on October 5. 

Rumours were rife that Rahul Gandhi might give the campaigning in the upcoming Assembly Elections a miss after he left for Cambodia.

Tags:
Rahul Gandhicriminal defamation caseSurat CourtCongressBJP MLA Purnesh Modi
Next
Story

Left parties to hold week-long nationwide agitation against Centre over economic slowdown

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day