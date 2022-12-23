Rahul Gandhi as Messi, Mallikarjun Kharge as Mbappe; Harish Rawat makes a ‘WONDER’ team

The FIFA World Cup ended with Argentina’s victory but excitement still prevails. Fans and politicians across the globe are still in awe of the winning goal, and hence Lionel Messi and Mbappe are still the talk of the town. Having said that, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat today tweeted a picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Argentina’s jersey and has been described as Messi in the tweet. Whereas, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been described as Mbappe and is seen wearing a French jersey. Sharing the picture of Rahul Gandhi as Messi and Kharge as Mbappe, former CM Rawat says ‘What a wonder!’

The picture has gone viral on Twitter. Rawat has tagged Rahul Gandhi and hashtagged Mallikarjun Kharge in the post. "What a wonder #LionelMessi and #Mbappe in one team @RahulGandhi #MallikarjunKharge," read the caption of the tweet. The post currently has over 120K views, 120 retweets, and over 500 likes.

Argentina defeated France in a dramatic final clash via penalties to emerge as champions in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha on Sunday (December 18). It was Argentina’s third World title and their first after a gap of 36 years. Captain and talisman Lionel Messi completed a long-cherished dream and walked home with huge prize money.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 had a total prize pool of $440 million or Rs 3,600 crore. Out of that, the Argentina football team have now won $42 million or Rs 344 crore while defending champions France have to be satisfied with $30 million or Rs 245 crore.