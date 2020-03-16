हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi asks BJP to name wilful defaulters of bank frauds

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said in a reply, "A list of wilful defaulters is available on the website. There is nothing to hide. All these people took the money and went away during the Congress governance."

Rahul Gandhi asks BJP to name wilful defaulters of bank frauds
File Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (March 16, 2020) asked the BJP government in the Lok Sabha to tell the names of the wilful defaulters and the steps taken to recover loans given to them.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The PM says he will bring back the money stolen from the Indian banks, I've asked the PM fifty names but haven't got any reply yet."

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said in a reply, "A list of wilful defaulters is available on Central Information Commission website. There is nothing to hide. All these people took the money and went away during the Congress governance."

He added, "The question posed by a senior member of the House shows his lack of understanding of the subject."

Anurag also said, "During the 2010-14 period, the advance given was a fraud because the advance growth-rate was given at 18%."

"Some people want to put their sins on others and we won't let them happen," added Thakur.

"If you want to know the names, then I can put it on the table and I can also read the names," said Thakur.

Thakur added, "They distributed the money and we worked to recover it."

Tags:
Rahul GandhiBJPAnurag Thakurbank fraudsLok Sabha
Next
Story

Delhi High Court seeks Centre, AAP govt response on plea to preserve CCTV footage of riots

Must Watch

PT6M37S

Superfast Zee: Watch top news stories of the day