Rahul Gandhi asks BJP to name wilful defaulters of bank frauds

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (March 16, 2020) asked the BJP government in the Lok Sabha to tell the names of the wilful defaulters and the steps taken to recover loans given to them.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The PM says he will bring back the money stolen from the Indian banks, I've asked the PM fifty names but haven't got any reply yet."

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said in a reply, "A list of wilful defaulters is available on Central Information Commission website. There is nothing to hide. All these people took the money and went away during the Congress governance."

He added, "The question posed by a senior member of the House shows his lack of understanding of the subject."

Anurag also said, "During the 2010-14 period, the advance given was a fraud because the advance growth-rate was given at 18%."

"Some people want to put their sins on others and we won't let them happen," added Thakur.

"If you want to know the names, then I can put it on the table and I can also read the names," said Thakur.

Thakur added, "They distributed the money and we worked to recover it."