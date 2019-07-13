Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Goa and Karnataka, accuses it of using 'money and power' to disrupt state

Speaking up on Karnataka issue for the first time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using “money and power” to disrupt the state governments.

Live TV

“BJP uses money power or threat to topple governments wherever it can. You saw this first in Goa, in the Northeast, and now are trying to do the same in Karnataka. It is their way of functioning. They have money, power, and they use it. This is the reality,” said the Gandhi scion.

Rahul was speaking at Ahmedabad after being granted bail in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel.

Ahead of appearing before the court, Rahul tweeted, "I am in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP. I thank them for providing me with these platforms and opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate.”

The 13-month old Congress and JD(S) coalition government is on the verge of a collapse following the resignation of 16 MLAs. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has sought a trust vote for proving majority in the state Assembly.

In Goa, 10 out of its 15 MLAs merged with the BJP, reducing the party's strength in the state Assembly to mere five in the 40-member house. The Goa cabinet expansion is likely to take place on Saturday (July 13).

The party faced a crushing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, being reduced to 52 seats in the 542-member Lok Sabha.