New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (June 26, 2022) attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the rupee slides against dollar. The Congress leader said that the PM Modi's “mastery” in "entire distraction science" can't hide disasters such as an all-time high unemployment rate, a 30-year high wholesale price index, and devaluation of LIC by $17 billion.

"PM's mastery in 'Entire Distraction Science' can't hide these disasters - ? at 78/$; $17 bn LIC value lost; WPI Inflation at 30yr high; Unemployment at all-time high; Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL," the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi further targetted PM Modi and said that while Indians struggle, Modi is busy planning his next distraction.

The Congress leader has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the economy and has also called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.