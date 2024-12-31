'Rahul Gandhi Behaved Like Bouncer, Not LoP: BJP MP Sarangi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP), Pratap Chandra Sarangi has once again criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, describing his behaviour as a "bouncer" rather than fitting for his position as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a position once held by esteemed personalities like Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sarangi, who was injured and had to be admitted to a hospital following a scuffle in Parliament, said that he is comparatively better now and was discharged from the hospital on December 28

Recalling the Parliament scuffle incident of December 19, Sarangi said, "It happened when we (BJP MPs) were standing near an entry gate, peacefully protesting against the insult of DDrAmbedkar, holding placards."

"Suddenly, Rahul Gandhi came along with some of his party colleagues and started pushing people to move ahead. He was behaving like a bouncer, not like the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a post once occupied by great personalities like Vajpayee ji," Sarangi added, PTI reported.

Sarangi claimed that there was enough space beside the gate for Gandhi to pass without causing any disruption.

"Gandhi pushed MP Mukesh Rajput, who was standing in front of him. Rajput ji fell onto me, and my head possibly struck the corner of a stone-like object, leading to the injury," he said.

BJP MP further added that Rahul Gandhi came near me after someone informed him of the incident but he quickly left without showing any genuine concern.