Rahul Gandhi calls lockdown ‘unplanned disaster’, slams Centre for its ‘incompetence and myopia’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (March 19) attacked the Centre and expressed condolences to families affected by lockdown for the “incompetence and myopia” of the government.

Gandhi shared UNICEF’s report on the COVID-19 impact in India and tweeted, “The unplanned lockdown disaster continues to haunt the country.”

Slamming the Centre, he wrote, “Condolences to the lakhs of families being punished with indescribable pain for GOI’s incompetence & myopia,” he added.

pic.twitter.com/TBN7mS149W — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 19, 2021

The government had implemented a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020 due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. It was one of the most stringent COVID-19 induced lockdowns in the world.

As per UNICEF’s report, due to COVID-19 pandemic, India is likely to witness the highest rise in child mortality and maternal deaths among the six most populous South Asian countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the nation currently has 2,71,282 active COVID-19 cases, while the death toll stands at 1,59,370, according to the Ministry of Health data. Nearly four crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, the data showed.

