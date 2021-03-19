Maharashtra issues new COVID-19 guidelines; private offices, theatres to operate at 50% capacity

New Delhi: Due to the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state issued fresh guidelines for private offices, cinema halls and auditoriums to stop spread of the infection.

The state government has asked all private offices to function at 50 per cent capacity. Apart from this, all drama theatres and auditoriums have been asked to operate on 50% capacity and people without mask will be barred from entering the premises.

"All private offices except related to health and other essential services to function at 50% capacity in line with the order dated March 15," stated the order issued by the office of the Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

While, in case of government or semi-government offices, the head of the office will take a call regarding the staff attendance. This decision to reduce the attendance of staff has been taken to ensure adequate social distancing.

For the manufacturing sector, the government said that measuring the temperature of staff and covering face with a mask are mandatory. It said that the organisation should provide adequate hand sanitizers at convenient locations to the staff.

Apart from 50 per cent capacity, the Maharashtra government order forbids the use of theaters and auditoriums for any religious, social, political or cultural gatherings.

The order states that the theatres and auditoriums can hold events if: They maintain 50 per cent capacity; do not allow any person without mask; check the temperature of everyone entering the hall for fever; and provide the adequate number of hand sanitizers at various convenient locations.

The fresh measures for the containment of COVID-19 will remain in place till March 31 and that government departments will have to implement these guidelines strictly.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 25,833 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours ending on Thursday morning which is 65 per cent of all cases reported in India, as per the Union health ministry's latest data.