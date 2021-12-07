Rahul Gandhi demands compensation, jobs for family members of farmers who died during protest

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (December 7) demanded compensation and jobs from the Centre for the next of kin of farmers who died during the year-long agitation against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Gandhi slammed the Modi government for its inability to maintain data on the death of farmers during the year-long agitation and tabled a list of farmers who were paid compensation and given jobs in Punjab and Haryana.

Congress members demanded a statement from the government on the issue and walked out of the House along with NCP and DMK members while raising slogans against the government.

Around 700 farmers died in farmers' agitation. The prime minister apologised to the farmers and accepted his mistake. On November 30, agriculture minister was asked a question - how many farmers died in the agitation Agriculture minister said he had no data, the Congress member said.

We found out that the Punjab government has paid compensation of Rs five lakh each to more than 400 farmers. Of these 400 farmers, 152 have also been given jobs. I have one more list of 70 farmers from Haryana, Gandhi said.

The prime minister had apologised and your government is saying that no farmer has died or you do not have the list of farmers. These are the names here, the former Congress president said before submitting the lists in Lok Sabha.

I want that the farmers be given their rights. The prime minister has already apologised. Now, farmers should get compensation and jobs, the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad said.

Live TV