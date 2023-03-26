Rahul Gandhi Graduated From Harvard, Cambridge But They Call Him 'Pappu': Priyanka Slams BJP

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (Match 26, 2023) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for calling her brother Rahul Gandhi a "pappu". Addressing a gathering of Congress leaders at Rajghat -- the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi -- to protest against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Priyanka said a martyred prime minister's son who walked thousands of kilometres for national unity can never insult the country.

"Rahul Gandhi has completed his education in two of the world's most prestigious institutions -- Harvard and Cambridge University -- and they started calling him 'Pappu'... But later they got to know that he is not a 'Pappu'... He is honest and understands the issues of common people... They got scared because Rahul Gandhi was raising the questions in the Parliament that they don't have the answers to..." Priyanka said.

#WATCH | Rahul Gandhi completed his education in two of world's most prestigious institutions, Harvard & Cambridge University & they started calling him 'Pappu', but later got to know that he is not a 'Pappu', he is honest & understands the issues of common people:Priyanka Gandhi pic.twitter.com/0hNz3gX5Sp — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

"Time has come and we are not the ones who will remain silent anymore," she told the gathering at the "Sankalp Satyagraha" outside Rajghat.

Asking if a martyred prime minister's son can insult the country, Priyanka said, "This is an insult to that prime minister who gave his life."

शानदार!



वर्ल्ड महिला बॉक्सिंग चैपिंयनशिप में हमारी बहनों ने परचम लहराया है। नीतू घणघस और स्वीटी बूरा ने गोल्ड जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया। ढेर सारी बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। ये हम सबके लिए गौरव का क्षण है।



जय हिंद। pic.twitter.com/a8g6pmDMwT March 25, 2023

She said the time had come to raise a voice against an "arrogant government" as barring Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections does not bode well for the country and its democracy.

Priyanka alleged that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on industrialist Gautam Adani and that people will give a befitting reply to those behind the action.