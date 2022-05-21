New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP vice President Dr Raman Singh took a target at leader Rahul Gandhi and called him a ‘non-playing Captain’ of Congress, who neither scores nor take wickets. The BJP leader also took a swipe at the grand old party’s recently concluded ‘Chintan Shivir’, which aimed to strategise for the coming 2024 General elections and prepare a roadmap ahead, reported ANI. Speaking to the media after the BJP national office bearers meeting concluded in Jaipur, Singh said Rahul Gandhi neither wants to become a captain nor wants to enter the field. On Congress’s Chintin Shivir, Singh said that the party has left with only two states since the last time such a brainstorming session happened.

"I remember that when Chintan Shivir was held in 2013, they (Congress) had governments in 13 states. The same Chintan Shivir happened again in 2022 and the government remained in two states only. I feel after this Chintan Shivir, there will be no Congress government left in any state,” said Singh

He further said as per Congress` policy and thinking, it is not a "Chintan Shivir" but a "Chinta Shivir" These people (Congress) want to make a person captain, who himself does not want to be a captain. He is not ready to become a non-playing captain either. Rahul Gandhi is neither scoring runs nor taking wickets," Singh attacked further.

Congress is limited to only 3 people, says Singh

Attacking the Gandhi family, the BJP vice president said, "The party is only limited to three people. They can`t rise above or think above it. The party has lost its faith in the public. They have looted the people of this country for a long time, now they will not get that opportunity."

Singh criticised Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel`s Chhattisgarh model and said that Baghel sought votes for the Congress in Assembly elections of Assam and Uttar Pradesh in the name of the model but they suffered defeat in both states.

BJP office bearers meeting

The meeting of BJP national office bearers was held in Jaipur on Friday, wherein it has been decided that many events will be organized across the country to commemorate the completion of eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s government at the Centre. PM Modi also addressed the senior office bearers of the saffron pafrty.

Along with this, all the Union Ministers will be given the responsibility to go to different states to contact and communicate with the people taking benefit of the central government schemes. The meeting was aimed to plan for the coming assembly elections.

(With ANI inputs)