Rahul Gandhi kisses Priyanka Gandhi on stage of Bharat Jodo Yatra, netizens say 'Bhai-Behen Ka Atut Prem' - WATCH

Rahul Gandhi puts his hand on his sister's shoulder and said something. Two years younger sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra smiled. After that, Rahul Gandhi was caught pulling his sister Priyanka close to him, and kissing her on the cheeks as they shared a laugh.

Yes, another sweet photo was captured in Congress' 'Bharat Joro Yatra'. Meanwhile, this picture of Rahul-Priyanka is viral on social media. Netizens are overwhelmed by seeing the love of siblings. The video is flooded with comments just after posting the same from the Facebook page of the 'Indian Youth Congress'. Someone wrote, 'The Gandhi family is a happy family.' Some praised the brother-sister's cheeky smile.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi resumed today after a break. Today the yatra entered Loni in Ghaziabad, UP from the Delhi border. Priyanka Gandhi welcomed the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh and described Rahul Gandhi as a warrior. Not only this, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Adani and Ambani bought big leaders of the country but they could never buy my brother." Priyanka further added, "Agencies were set up against Rahul, but he was not scared."

Rahul started 'Bharat Joro Yatra' in September last year. This long march will end in Srinagar in Kashmir after crossing 12 states and crossing 3,570 kilometers in 5 months. In the words of the Congress leadership, "the march is also an attempt to revive the spirit of a struggling party and to brighten the tarnished image of the party leader." Prominent people from various fields have joined Rahul's yatra.