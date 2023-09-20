Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi today launched a scathing attack on the Modi government while speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill. The Wayanad MP said that while he supports the bill, he would like to see the OBC quota implemented in the bill. He also accused the Modi government of ignoring OBCs in appointing Secretaries to the Government of India.

Rahul Gandhi said that while there are 90 Secretaries to the GOI, only three are from the OBC. He further said that these three secretaries control only five per cent of the country's budget. The Congress leader said that lack of OBC secretaries is an insult to the community and the government should change it.

Rahul Gandhi urged the government to pass the bill and implement it immediately. He said that delimitation and census can be done later and are not required for the bill to be implemented. He also dared the govenment to make public the caste census data saying that either you (the government) make it public or Congress would do it.

Earlier, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi sought immediate implementation Women’s Reservation Bill. Sonia Gandhi, who initiated the debate on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniam in the Lok Sabha, said the dream of her husband Rajiv Gandhi has remain unfulfilled and will be realised with the passage of the bill which was introduced on Tuesday. “Rajiv Gandhi’s dream was only half fulfilled. It will be fulfilled with the passage of this bill,” she added.

The Congress leader also demanded caste census to ensure quota for women belonging to Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the women’s reservation bill.