New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand, where he accused the BJP of trying to topple the elected government of the state and steal the popular mandate. He said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of opposition parties, thwarted the BJP’s “conspiracy” and defended the democracy.

Gandhi was welcomed by the newly appointed Chief Minister Champai Soren, who took oath on Friday after his predecessor Hemant Soren resigned following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.

Addressing a public meeting, Gandhi alleged that the BJP has “money power and probe agencies” at its disposal, but the Congress and he were not scared of them and will continue to fight against their “divisive ideology”. He said the BJP was using the ED and other agencies to harass and intimidate the opposition leaders and destabilise their governments.

The former Congress president said that his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is aimed at seeking justice for the people of the country, who are suffering from “widespread injustice, back-breaking price rise and increasing unemployment”. He said that the youth of the country are unable to find jobs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India, as the Modi government’s demonetisation policy and “flawed GST” implementation have destroyed the small and medium industries, which are the backbone of employment generation.

He claimed that the rate of unemployment in the country is the highest in the last 40 years, and blamed the Modi government for ruining the economy and the livelihoods of the people. He invited the people of Jharkhand to join his Nyay Yatra and share their concerns with him. “We listen to your Mann Ki Baat and not do our Mann Ki Baat,” he said, taking a dig at Modi’s radio programme.

He said that his Nyay Yatra is for seeking economic and social justice and justice for farmers, the youth and other marginalised people, who have been neglected and exploited by the BJP government. He said that the Congress and the INDIA alliance will work together to fulfil the aspirations of the people and protect the Constitution and the democracy.

Champai Soren, who is the son of JMM supremo Shibu Soren, also spoke at the meeting and assured full support to Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra. He said that he will work for the welfare and development of the state and its people, and will not let the BJP succeed in its nefarious designs.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be in Jharkhand for eight days in two phases, covering 13 districts. Gandhi will interact with various sections of the society and highlight the issues of the state and the country.