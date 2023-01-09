Rahul Gandhi lectures RSS on Hindutva: 'They are Kauravas, don't chant Har Har Mahadev, because...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the Hindutva organisation's alleged links with top industrialists. Rahul Gandhi termed RSS people as 'Kauravas of the 21st century', who 'wear khaki half-pants and run shakhas.' Attacking RSS, Rahul Gandhi said that these people have 2-3 rich people of the country standing behind them.

Rahul further said, "RSS people never raise slogans of Har Har Mahadev because Lord Shiva was an ascetic and these people are attacking India's austerity. These people removed Mother Sita from Jai Siya Ram. These people are working against the culture of India." Rahul Gandhi said Pandavas had never done bad to anyone.

In a statement, he said that Congress believes in 'Tapasya' whereas BJP is an organization of worship. He accused RSS and BJP of not respecting 'Tapasya'. Further adding that no one's religion was asked in our Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in Kurukshetra.

He said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra is against unemployment-inflation along with hatred and fear being spread in the society.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The day the RSS controlled the institutions of this country, the fight was no longer political. Now it has become a different battle. You can call it a fight of ideology, a fight of religion, or you can give it any shape, but it is not a political fight. He also accused PM Narendra Modi of wanting to be worshipped. He said that this is the reason why he does not talk to the media because he thinks all the people of the country should worship him.