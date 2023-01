Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all-women walk today

Kurukshetra: The ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will witness all women walk on Monday. Sharing more information, Congress MP Jothimani said on Twitter. "Tomorrow (Monday) is an all-women walk in Bharat Jodo Yatra. One of the most exciting day. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed to women empowerment, looking forward!"

Congress media cell in-charge Jairam Ramesh later retweeted Jothimani’s tweet. Earlier in December when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.

A similar occasion was witnessed in November On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi`s birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day.

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre once again, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that his party will form a government in Haryana in the upcoming Assembly elections next year."There is no doubt that the Congress government will come to power in Haryana. I am interested in the fact that if the Congress government comes to power in Haryana, it should be a government of farmers, a government that respects everyone and listens to everyone," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader claimed that the voice of India is being suppressed, hatred and fear are being spread, efforts are being made to divide the country and the Bharat Jodo Yatra is against the forces who seek to suppress these voices.

"The aim of the yatra is to listen to the true voice of the country. Today, inequality is increasing in India. The entire economic power is going in the hands of 3-4 people and this has resulted in rapidly rising unemployment and inflation," he said.

Speaking on the issue of farmers, Rahul Gandhi said that during the yatra, the farmers told the "truth of Haryana"."Today the farmer is surrounded from all sides. He is being hit directly by the price of diesel petrol, by not giving insurance compensation, by the rising price of fertilizers. Farmers` income did not double, it decreased. Farmers only saw an increase in input prices, not one and a half times MSP," he said.

On the 114th day of the yatra, party leaders Selja Kumari and Deepender Singh Hooda joined Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called his Bharat Jodo Yatra as `Mohabbat ka dukaan` (shop of love) amid an existing `nafrat ka bazaar` (market of hatred) while responding to BJP leaders who questioned him for conducting the ongoing Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot-march.

The `Bharat Jodo Yatra` marched into Karnal on Saturday. The Bharat Jodo Yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening and will pass through four districts of the state between January 5-10. Bharat Jodo Yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts.