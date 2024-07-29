Rahul Gandhi Likely To Speak On Union Budget 2024 In Parliament Today

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the Union Budget 2024 at 2 pm in the Lower House today. Sources indicate that Congress MPs feel it is imperative for Rahul to speak in his role as Leader of the Opposition.

Earlier, during a meeting with Congress Lok Sabha MPs, Rahul Gandhi mentioned that since he had already spoken during the special session of Parliament, he believes others should have the opportunity to speak on a rotational basis, rather than him addressing the House every time.

Sources indicate that party MPs are urging Rahul Gandhi to speak, believing that his address as the Leader of the Opposition would be highly impactful. Rahul has yet to make a final decision, but due to the MPs' pressure, he is expected to decide this morning.

Slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party over the Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi had said that is an attack on the "dignity of India's federal structure".

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi stated, "This budget is an attack on the dignity of India's federal structure - in the greed to save power, there is neglect of other states of the country, there is discrimination against them,"

On Friday, the Congress MP took part in an INDIA bloc protest against the Budget held at the Parliament complex.