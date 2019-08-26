Rahul Gandhi made Jammu and Kashmir visit invitation an unending business, his utterances helping Pakistan: Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi yet again over the latter’s visit to Srinagar, from where he was sent back to the national capital by the administration without leaving the airport.

Malik said that the Gandhi scion had made the “invitation” extended by him to visit Jammu and Kashmir “an unending business”.

“At first he (Rahul Gandhi) did not give an answer for five days. Then he said that he would come with other people, meet prisoners, meet security personnel. After this I withdrew my invitation saying the conditions were not acceptable…I left the decision on the administration,” said the J&K Governor.

Malik further said that the administration categorically told the Congress leader that his visit would disrupt peace and also that his “utterances” would be misused by Pakistan.

“Exactly the same happened. Whatever he said after returning from Srinagar was misused by (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan and Pakistani media…this is an issue of national interest, he should not behave in such manner and help in restoring normalcy,” said the Governor.

Malik also backed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, who earlier on Monday targeted the opposition leaders over their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying what she has said is “historically correct”.

He also targeted the Congress party over the remark made in the Lok Sabha by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill. According to Malik, the Congress MP had dealt a major blow to the grand old party and his statement would be quoted in all upcoming elections.

The Congress MP had said, “You (Centre) say it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN. Is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Was that an internal matter or bilateral. (External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar told (US Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo a few days ago that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so do not interfere in it. Can Jammu and Kashmir still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you.”