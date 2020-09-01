Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra attack Centre over plummeting GDP growth, JEE and NEET

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (September 1, 2020) attacked the Central government over the plummeting GDP growth and reminded that her brother and former party president Rahul Gandhi had predicted about the "economic tsunami" six months ago.

"Six months back, Rahul Gandhi warned about the economic tsunami. During the coronavirus crisis, a relief package was introduced for the namesake. Look at the situation now, the GDP is -23.9 per cent," she tweeted.

The country's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdown weighed on the already declining consumer demand and investment.

"GDP in Q1 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 26.90 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.35 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 23.9 per cent as compared to 5.2 per cent growth in Q1 2019-20,`` according to data released by the government on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the GDP slump and alleged that the "ruining" of the economy began with demonetisation and the government thereafter introduced one "erroneous" policy after another.

"GDP -23.9. The ruining of the country's economy began with demonetisation. Since then, the government introduced one erroneous policy after another," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he also attacked the Centre for not referring to the NEET and JEE examinations on his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat`, but holding a `khilone pe charcha` (discussion on toys) instead.

''Modi Govt is jeopardising India's future. Arrogance is making them ignore the genuine concerns of the JEE-NEET aspirants as well as the demands of those who took SSC and other exams. Give jobs, not empty slogans,'' Rahul said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In an earlier tweet, the Gandhi scion had said, "JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do `Pariksha Pe Charcha` (discussions on examinations) but the Prime Minister did `khilone pe charcha` (discussion on toys)."

He made these remarks after Modi during his monthly `Mann ki Baat` programme noted that the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore but that India`s share is very small in the sector, and also gave a clarion call to be "vocal for local toys", stressing on the need for making the country a toy hub.

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also targeted the government over the record spike of Covid-19 cases in the country, saying: "Breaking World Covid-19 record in daily figures can`t be right. Still conducting JEE-NEET without safety protocols is right. But permitting question hour in Parliament is wrong."

His remarks came after India recorded over a record single-day spike of 78,761 fresh cases and 948 deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 in India on Sunday reached 35,42,733 cases.