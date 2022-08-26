New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all positions in the Congress party, including its basic membership as was expected following his differences with the party high command. Azad`s parting ways with the Congress is seen as a significant development because of his political clout, especially in the Jammu division. He had earlier resigned as the head of the Congress campaign committee in J&K.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who joined the Congress in the mid 1970s and has held many important positions both in the party and the government, made cited many points in his 5-page resignation letter written, especially against Rahul Gandhi, to party president Sonia Gandhi. The key points are:

- Rahul Gandhi destroyed Consultative mechanism in the party.

- Senior and experienced leaders sidelined. New coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running affairs.

- Tearing of ordinance was example of his immaturity.

- Rahul Gandhi subverted the authority of Prime Minister.

- This single action responsible for Congress' defeat in 2014.

- Proposed action plan taken in 2013 not properly implemented.

- Party has lost 39 out of the 49 assembly elections held between 2014 to 22.

- remote control mode demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA govt and now the party.

- Sonia Gandhi is just a nominal figurehead.

"Unfortunately after entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," says GN Azad in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

- Important decision being taken by Rahul Gandhi or worse his security Guards and PAs.

- In August 2020 after G23s letter, coterie unleashed its sycophants.. attacked... vilified and humiliated.

- Mock funeral procession was taken out in Jammu.

- We were humiliated in an extended meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

- If anyone put to head the party, the chosen one will be a puppet on the string.

- The leadership has tried to foist a non-serious individual at the helm of the party.

- Entire organisational election process is a farce and a sham. Election process is a giant fraud.

- Instead of Bharat Jodo, Congress jodo should be taken.

Notably, Azad was a minister in the central cabinet headed by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh. Since 1980, Azad was the general secretary of AICC under every party president during that period. He was the chief minister of J&K from 2005 to 2008.

