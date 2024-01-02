Rahul Gandhi Supports Truckers' Protest, Says 'Hit-And-Run' Law Passed Without Discussion

New Delhi: In a resolute move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi threw his support behind the multitude of transporters and autorickshaw drivers currently protesting against the recently enacted law on hit-and-run incidents. Expressing unwavering solidarity with the protesting truck drivers, Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to underscore the government's persistent onslaught on democratic values. He criticized the Centre for formulating laws without engaging in dialogue with both the opposition and the groups directly affected.

"During the suspension of over 150 MPs, the government enacted a law against the backbone of the Indian economy, potentially yielding detrimental consequences, especially for drivers," Rahul Gandhi remarked.

बिना प्रभावित वर्ग से चर्चा और बिना विपक्ष से संवाद के कानून बनाने की ज़िद लोकतंत्र की आत्मा पर निरंतर प्रहार है।



जब 150 से अधिक सांसद निलंबित थे, तब संसद में शहंशाह ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़, ड्राइवर्स के विरुद्ध एक ऐसा कानून बनाया जिसके परिणाम घातक हो सकते हैं।



सीमित… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2024

Highlighting the potential impact on low-income groups, he warned that the new hit-and-run law could significantly disrupt their livelihoods. The Congress leader also voiced concern about the law's potential misuse, which could inadvertently strengthen the 'recovery mechanism' associated with organized corruption.

The New Hit-And-Run Law: Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS)

Under the recently introduced BNS, replacing the Indian Penal Code, drivers responsible for a serious road accident through negligent driving, who then flee without reporting to the authorities, could face punishments of up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. This marks a substantial increase from the previous two-year punishment under the IPC.

Transporters' Grievances And Protests Across States

Transport operators argue that the law discourages drivers and may result in unjust punishments. They express concerns about potential mob violence when attempting to transport the injured to hospitals and demand the repeal of the law.

All India Motor & Goods Transport Association President, Rajendra Kapoor, stated, "Our only demand from the government is that decisions should be made after consultations with stakeholders. There were no discussions, no consultations."

Protests Across The Country

Protests have erupted across states, with private bus and truck drivers enforcing a 'chakka jam' in Madhya Pradesh and staging demonstrations in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. In Nagpur, long queues at petrol pumps on Tuesday reflected the impact of the ongoing protests.

While addressing the situation, Kapoor asserted, "Protest can never lead to a solution. We have full faith that the government will hold conversations with our members and make necessary amendments based on our recommendations." A virtual meeting and subsequent press conference are planned to reveal the association's future course of action.