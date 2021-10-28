हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa on October 30 as Congress gears up for Assembly polls 2022

File Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections due early next year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state on October 30.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar informed about s visit during the press conference on Wednesday. 

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. 

GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. 

