TMC blames BJP for defacing Mamata Banerjee's hoardings in Goa

Panaji: Goa Trinamool Congress on Tuesday (October 25) said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly had a closed-door meeting where it was decided that the former party`s hoardings across the State would be damaged overnight, and the photo of TMC Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be defaced, said a press release by Goa TMC.

Goa TMC condemns this act of vandalism that amounts to insulting a woman who is the only sitting female Chief Minister in the country. Goans will definitely give a befitting response to such a vengeful Government.

The latest pictures are evidence of how the BJP has not just vandalised Goa TMC branding but has done so at the cost of Goans, added the press release. Goa TMC condemns all acts of vandalism and attempts to threaten the party by the ruling dispensation.

In a series of vengeful acts, multiple party hoardings and billboards across the State were pulled down and destroyed, as per the press release. While defacing Mamata Banerjee`s face in hoardings is in itself a shameful act, what`s more, alarming is how the BJP, drunk on power, is destroying local businesses, as per the press release.

They forget that in all such contracts it is the liability of the businessmen or the vendor to replace any damaged hoarding with their own money. So, clearly, the BJP is not just spreading hate but is also attacking the livelihood of hundreds of fellow Goans by destroying their business. Such acts are an attack on the fearless atmosphere for business, according to the press release.

And given how the authorities today tried to stop the Goa TMC `People`s Chargesheet` event, it is certain that Goa TMC`s entry into the State has rattled the BJP. These deplorable attacks must stop at once.

