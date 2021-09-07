हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple on his tour to Jammu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple during his two-day tour to Jammu.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple on his tour to Jammu
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Jammu for a two-day tour starting from September 9. As per sources, the first task in Congress leader`s itinerary after reaching Jammu is to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi temple.

"After Darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi, Rahul Gandhi will stay the night in Jammu. On the next day on September 10, Gandhi will attend a public meeting in the Gandhinagar assembly constituency. He will later have lunch with the delegation of the local leader and then return to Delhi," said sources.

Notably, this will be Rahul Gandhi`s second visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier, he visited the union territory on August 9. During his last visit, Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the new party office in Srinagar. He also visited Kheer Bhawani temple and Hazrat Dargah Sharif.

In August 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the region into two territories-- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. 

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2021: Postpone exam, let students have fair chance, Rahul Gandhi urges govt

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiCongressMata Vaishno Devi Temple
Next
Story

NEET-UG 2021: Postpone exam, let students have fair chance, Rahul Gandhi urges govt

Must Watch

PT9M19S

PM Narendra Modi holds high-level meet on Afghanistan