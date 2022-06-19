New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (June 19, 2022) turned 52 and appealed to his party leaders and workers to not celebrate his birthday as the youngsters of the country are "anguished" and "are protesting" on the streets against Centre's Agnipath scheme. In a message to them, he asked the Congress workers to stand with them.

In a message that was posted on Twitter by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh, Gandhi said the atmosphere in the country is worrisome, referring to the protests in several parts of the country against the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment.

"The youth are anguished. We should stand with them and their families at this time," Rahul said.

8 सालों से लगातार भाजपा सरकार ने ‘जय जवान, जय किसान' के मूल्यों का अपमान किया है।



मैंने पहले भी कहा था कि प्रधानमंत्री जी को काले कृषि कानून वापस लेने पड़ेंगे।



ठीक उसी तरह उन्हें ‘माफ़ीवीर' बनकर देश के युवाओं की बात माननी पड़ेगी और 'अग्निपथ' को वापस लेना ही पड़ेगा। June 18, 2022

"I appeal to all Congress workers and my well wishers across the country not to hold any kind of celebrations on the occasion of my birthday," he said.

"The prevailing circumstances in the country are worrying. Crores of youth are anguished. We should share the pain of the youth and their families and stand with them," Gandhi added in his appeal to his party colleagues.