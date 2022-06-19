NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi turns 52, tells Congress workers to not celebrate his birthday for THIS

Referring to the protests in several parts of India against the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment, the former Congress chief said the atmosphere in the country is worrisome.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (June 19, 2022) turned 52 and appealed to his party leaders and workers to not celebrate his birthday as the youngsters of the country are "anguished" and "are protesting" on the streets against Centre's Agnipath scheme. In a message to them, he asked the Congress workers to stand with them.

In a message that was posted on Twitter by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh, Gandhi said the atmosphere in the country is worrisome, referring to the protests in several parts of the country against the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment.

"The youth are anguished. We should stand with them and their families at this time," Rahul said.

"I appeal to all Congress workers and my well wishers across the country not to hold any kind of celebrations on the occasion of my birthday," he said.

"The prevailing circumstances in the country are worrying. Crores of youth are anguished. We should share the pain of the youth and their families and stand with them," Gandhi added in his appeal to his party colleagues.

