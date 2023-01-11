Rahul Gandhi wears turban, visits Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara as Bharat Jodo Yatra marches forward in Punjab

Fatehgarh Sahib: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted wearing a turban as he paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday morning before formally beginning the Punjab leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. He sported a turban and wore a half-sleeved T-shirt to the place of worship. The Gandhi scion was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders.

Training his guns at the ruling BJP at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said, "They're trying to pit one caste against the other, one language against the other. They've deteriorated the atmosphere of the country. We thought the nation must be shown a different path - of love, unity & brotherhood. So, we began this yatra.''

Äddressing a small gathering outside at Fatehgarh Sahib, Rahul Gandhi said, "We thought that this yatra should raise the biggest issues of India - hatred, violence, unemployment and inflation and fight against these issues,'' adding that ''We don't give long speeches in this yatra. This yatra is not about speaking but listening. We wake up at 6 am, walk for about 25 km & listen to all of you for 6-7 hours. After that, we keep forth our views for 10-15 minutes. The spirit of this yatra is 'to listen'."

Gandhi had on Tuesday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after concluding the Haryana leg of the march in the Ambala district. He reached Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib Tuesday evening and stayed for the night there.

Braving the harsh winters, a number of party workers had gathered here for the yatra. According to the schedule of the Punjab leg of the yatra, it will start from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and pass through Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Dasyua and Mukerian.

A rally will be held at Pathankot on January 19 before the yatra enters Jammu and Kashmir. The Gandhi scion will be walking for three hours each in the morning and evening, covering 25 kilometres.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.