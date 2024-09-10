New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is against reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and his prejudice against the provision came out in the open during his interaction with students of Georgetown University in the US, the BJP said on Tuesday.

The BJP's accusation came after Gandhi told the students at the prestigious university that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

Latching on to the Congress leader's remark, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Rahul Gandhi, who pleads and claims to be saving the Constitution, has said in America that he (his party) will scrap reservation when the conditions so warrant a fairness."

"With this, the prejudice against reservation which Rahul Gandhi has in abundance got reflected in America," the former Union minister said, and alleged that the Congress leader's campaign to save the Constitution and save reservation is nothing but a "charade".

Opposition to reservation is Rahul Gandhi's legacy, Prasad charged, saying that former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were also against providing reservation to the members of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Prasad also targeted the INDIA bloc of the opposition parties and asked DMK chief M K Stalin, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the Left parties to break their silence on Gandhi's remark.

"I want to warn that if Congress tries to do any tampering with the provision of reservation or scrap it, the BJP will vehemently oppose it," he said.