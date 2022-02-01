Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot Congress' star campaigners for UP polls phase 2

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday (February 1) released the list of its star campaigners for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on February 14.

INC's enlisted 30 star campaigners for the second phase of the UP polls including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sachin Pilot.

Congress released the list of star campaigners for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held on February 14. List of 30 leaders of Congress campaigners included the names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot. pic.twitter.com/PrjnG6E3Dg — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 1, 2022

Polling across Uttar Pradesh’s 403 constituencies will take place in seven phases starting from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

