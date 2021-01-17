Rail connectivity to Statue of Unity will benefit tourists, create job opportunities: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that joining Kevadiya from all direction through railway connectivity is a memorable moment of pride for everyone. PM Modi was speaking after flagging off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya in Gujarat and inaugurating several railways related projects in the state, via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister pointed out the new connectivity between Kevadiya and Chennai, Varanasi, Rewa, Dadar and Delhi along with MEMU service between Kevadiya and Pratapnagar and broad gauging of Dabhoi-Chandod and new Line between Chandod- Kevadiya will script a new chapter in the development of Kevadiya.

A historic day! Inaugurating various projects relating to Railways in Gujarat. #StatueOfUnityByRail https://t.co/IxiVdLfFdQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2021

This will benefit both the tourists and local Adivasis as this will bring new avenues of self-employment and employment. The railway line will provide the connection to the places of faith like Karnali, Poicha and Garudeshwar on Narmada.

You can now reach #StatueOfUnityByRail! The programme to mark this special feat begins soon. Here are more glimpses from the Kevadia Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/0u7oyTFTF2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2021

PM Modi has underlined a change in approach in railways infrastructure development in recent times. This change has led to unprecedented progress in modernization in Indian Railways.

The Prime Minister said that earlier focus was limited to keeping the existing infrastructure running and there was little attention on new thinking or new technology. It was imperative to change this approach. In recent years, work was done on the comprehensive transformation of the entire railway system and it wasn’t limited to tinkering with a budget and new train announcements. The transformation took place on many fronts. He gave an example of the present project of connecting Kevadiya where multi-pronged focus led to the completion of the task in record time.

He also presented a Dedicated Freight Corridor as an example of the change in approach from earlier times. The Prime Minister dedicated the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors recently. This project was under progress and between 2006-2014 work was done only on papers with not even a single kilometre track laid. Now a total of 1100 Kilometre are about to be completed in the next few months.

