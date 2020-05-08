Railway Ministry orders probe into Aurangabad train mishap that killed 16 migrants workers

The Ministry of Railways on Friday ordered a comprehensive probe into the Aurangabad accident in which 16 migrants workers who were sleeping on the tracks were mowed down by a freight train in the early hours.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Ministry of Railways tweeted, "Ram Kripal, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central circle will hold an independent inquiry in today's labourers runover incident in Parbhani-Manmad section of Nanded Railway division of South Central Railway."

The railways has not yet announced any ex gratia in the Aurangabad accident.

The migrant labourers were killed when the train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR). A few others were seriously injured and two escaped unhurt, all of the workers are from Madhya Pradesh. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital.

The mishap occurred in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district. As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, were sleeping on the railway track when the accident took place. In a statement released by the Railways, the persons run over are natives of Umarya and Shahdol of Madhya Pradesh and worked at SRG Company in Jalna, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday (May 8) announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the Aurangabad train accident. "Rupees five lakhs each has been announced as ex gratia to families of the deceased in the Karmad (Aurangabad) train accident," said Maharashtra CMO.

BJP leader Ram Kadam expressed condolences on the tragedy, saying "The Aurangabad accident is tragic. The Maharashtra government has not made any arrangements for food for migrant labourers and hence people are forced to walk for miles."

What is being probed is the role of patrolmen who are tasked with keeping trespassers away from tracks and also alert the nearest station about any incident, reported news agency PTI.