New Delhi: The Western Railway has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for various teacher vacancies in the organization. The Western Railway is looking to recruit individuals for the posts of TGT, PRT, and Computer Science teacher.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of Western Railways- wr.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates must note that the selection will be done for part-time vacancies.

The candidates will be recruited for TGT (Trained graduate teacher), Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher), and Computer Science teacher posts. The recruitment will be on the basis of walk-in interviews at Railway Secondary School (English Medium), Valsad.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Important details

Walk-in interviews date – April 12, 2022

Interview time – 9 am onwards

Interview venue - Principal, Railway Secondary School (English Medium) Valsad (West Yard Railway Colony)

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Trained graduate teacher Hindi – 1 post

Trained graduate teacher (Maths) PCM – 1 post

Trained graduate teacher (Science) PCB – 1 post

Trained graduate teacher (Sanskrit) – 1 post

Trained graduate teacher (Social Science) – 1 post

Trained graduate teacher (Physical & Health Education) – 1 post

Computer Science – 1 post

Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher) – 4 posts

Total vacancies – 11 posts

Western Railways Recruitment 2022: Salary details

TGT all subjects - 26,250/-

Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) - 21,250/-

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Check the eligibility criteria here- Detailed Notification

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates who are interested in the posts can simply appear for the walk-in interview which will take place on April 12 from 9 am onwards.

