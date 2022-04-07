हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Railway recruitment 2022

Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced at wr.indianrailways.gov.in, check details here

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of Western Railways- wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced at wr.indianrailways.gov.in, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Western Railway has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for various teacher vacancies in the organization. The Western Railway is looking to recruit individuals for the posts of TGT, PRT, and Computer Science teacher.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of Western Railways- wr.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates must note that the selection will be done for part-time vacancies. 

The candidates will be recruited for TGT (Trained graduate teacher), Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher), and Computer Science teacher posts. The recruitment will be on the basis of walk-in interviews at Railway Secondary School (English Medium), Valsad.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Important details

  • Walk-in interviews date – April 12, 2022
  • Interview time – 9 am onwards
  • Interview venue - Principal, Railway Secondary School (English Medium) Valsad (West Yard Railway Colony)

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Trained graduate teacher Hindi – 1 post
  • Trained graduate teacher (Maths) PCM – 1 post
  • Trained graduate teacher (Science) PCB – 1 post
  • Trained graduate teacher (Sanskrit) – 1 post
  • Trained graduate teacher (Social Science) – 1 post
  • Trained graduate teacher (Physical & Health Education) – 1 post
  • Computer Science – 1 post
  • Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher) – 4 posts
  • Total vacancies – 11 posts

Western Railways Recruitment 2022: Salary details

  • TGT all subjects - 26,250/-
  • Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) - 21,250/-

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Check the eligibility criteria here- Detailed Notification

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates who are interested in the posts can simply appear for the walk-in interview which will take place on April 12 from 9 am onwards.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Railway recruitment 2022Western Railway recruitmentWestern RailwayTeachers jobjob alertGovernment jobsarkari naukri
Next
Story

Gorakhnath Temple attack: Security ramped up at Yogi Adityanath's Lucknow, Gorakhpur residence

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Ground Report From Bucha: Crimea reaches ZEE NEWS