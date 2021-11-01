Railway Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at rrcecr.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of East Central Railway has announced bumper Apprentices vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. RRC has said that the candidates can only choose one division or unit among Danapur Division, Dhanbad Division, Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Samastipur Division, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division, Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop/ Harnaut, Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur and Sonpur Division.

Check all the details below.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Danapur Division: 675

Dhanbad Division: 156

Plant Depot/Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya: 135

Samastipur Division: 81

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division: 892

Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop: 110

Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur: 110

Sonpur Division: 47

Railway Recruitment 2021: Trade

Fitter, Turner, Welder, Mechanic, Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, Forger and Heat Treater, Carpenter, Electronic, Mechanist, Painter, Electrician, Wireman, Grinder, Laboratory Assistant, MMTM.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate should be between 15-24 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

A candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates are needed to apply ONLINE by visiting the official website of RRC (www.rrcecr.gov.in).

Railway Recruitment 2021: Last date

The ONLINE application needs to be completed and sent by November 5 (5 PM). A physical copy of the application is not required to be sent to RRC.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

Click for direct link to apply

