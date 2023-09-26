Railway, West Bengal Govt Reward 12-Year Old Boy Who Averted Train Mishap With Red T-Shirt

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy in West Bengal's Malda has shown remarkable courage and presence of mind when he saved a speeding train from a possible mishap by waving his red T-shirt. The boy, Mursalin Seikh, noticed a rain damaged portion under the tracks and alerted the loco pilot of the Kanchanjunga Express, which was heading towards Silchar in Assam, on September 21.

Railways Announces Reward

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities were impressed by the boy's bravery and rewarded him with a certificate and cash award on Monday. NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that Malda North Lok Sabha member Khagen Murmu along with Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar, Surendra Kumar, visited the boy's home at Kariali village and appreciated his effort. NFR salutes the boy's approach towards society, De said.

Recognition From The State

The West Bengal government has also decided to honour the boy for his valour. Malda Zilla Parishad member Balikul Islam announced that he would bear the cost of the boy's education. Mursalin, the son of a migrant labourer, was present with the railway staff at Bhaluka road yard where maintenance of the track and other works were going on when he spotted the danger.

The boy's heroic act has set an example for others to follow. He has shown that one can make a difference by being alert and responsible. He has also demonstrated that age is no barrier for courage and service. The NFR, one of the 17 railway zones in India, operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.