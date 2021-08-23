हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Railways

Railways cancels 68 trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi, in view of farmers agitation in Punjab

The official said that it has diverted 10 trains and short originated 12 trains in the wake of farmers' protest.

Image for representation

New Delhi: The Railways on Monday said that it has cancelled 68 trains amid the farmers agitation in several parts of Punjab.

A Northern Railway spokesperson said that due to farmers agitation in Ferozpur division of Punjab, it has cancelled 68 train including two Vande Bharat and Rajdhani each, four Shatabdi Express, one Duranto, and two Janshatabdi Express trains.

The Railways also short terminated seven trains.

Agitating sugarcane farmers in Punjab have blocked highway, and railway tracks in Jalandhar, demanding clearance of their dues since August 19.

