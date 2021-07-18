South Central Railway to resume unreserved train services from Monday

Mangaluru: The South Central Railway (SCR) Zone will resume unreserved train services for the benefit of intra-state passengers from Monday (July 19).

This was in line with the gradual and phased resumption of train services in the Covid pandemic, a release from the SCR said according to news agency PTI.

These trains will be operated on par with express trains as unreserved express trains to cut down on travel time.

The railway zone undertook major track strengthening works over the past one year, which will now result in raising the maximum permissible speed at which the trains can chug.

These trains will be operated as unreserved express train services to pass on the benefit of the track enhancement works to the passenger in terms of reduced travel time, the release said.

Initially, 82 trains will resume operations across the entire network of SCR.

Southern Railway also resumed passenger train services on the Mangaluru-Mumbai line Sunday morning, after restoring the Kulshekar-Padil section of the track which was blocked after a massive landslip on Friday.

Southern Railway Palakkad division officials said the track was certified fit for operation in the morning.

The first train to pass the section was the Ajmer- Ernakulam Maru Sagar Express special at 8.55 AM

The running track, including the overhead equipment of railway electrification was made fit for operation by Saturday evening itself, a release said.

More than 75 workers from the division worked round the clock for 45 hours to clear the debris that had fallen on the tracks, officials said.

Many trains on the route were diverted, rescheduled or cancelled after the landslip near Kulshekar tunnel at 10.40 am on Friday due to heavy rains in the previous days.

Live TV