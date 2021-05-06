हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Railways discontinues Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duranto Express among 29 trains from May 9

New Delhi: Amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases in the past few week across the country, the Indian Railways on Thursday (May 6) announced to suspend services of at least 29 trains from May 9 until further orders. Among the 29 special trains who will be suspended include Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani express, Duranto. According to reports, the Railways decided to cancel the special trains due to low occupancy and surge in COVID-19 cases. Kalka Express, Amritsar Express, Dehradun Express, Chandigarh express, Kathgodam Express have also been suspended by the Railways from May 29. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases in the past few week across the country, the Indian Railways on Thursday (May 6) announced to suspend services of at least 29 trains from May 9 until further orders. Among the 29 special trains who will be suspended include Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani express, Duranto.

According to reports, the Railways decided to cancel the special trains due to low occupancy and surge in COVID-19 cases. Kalka Express, Amritsar Express, Dehradun Express, Chandigarh express, Kathgodam Express have also been suspended by the Railways from May 29. 

