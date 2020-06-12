Railways sets world record by running first Double Stack Container Train in electrified territory

Railways on Thursday (June 12,2020) created a new world benchmark by successfully running first Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections.

Taking to Twitter Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, ''Railways creates a new world benchmark by successfully running first Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections.Govt under PM @NarendraModi ji propels innovation, speed & customisation in freight operations.''

This achievement is a first of its kind in the entire world and will also boost the ambitious mission of Green India as a latest green initiative over Indian Railways.

The Railway statement said that with this development, Indian Railways has proudly become the first Railway to run Double Stack Container train with high reach pantograph in high rise OHE territory, the Operations of which successfully commenced on 10th June, 2020 from Palanpur and Botad stations in Gujarat.The thrust of such kind of initiatives is on innovation, speed and customisation in freight operations.

In a press release the Raiwaly department further informed that from 1st April 2020 to 10th June 2020 Indian Railways has transported 178.68 million tonnes of commodities through its uninterrupted 24X7 freight trains operations across the country.

Inspite of time that was lost under COVID Lockdown Ministry is focussing to surpass the last years freight figures.