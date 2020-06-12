हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Railways sets world record by running first Double Stack Container Train in electrified territory

Railways on Thursday (June 12,2020) created a new world benchmark by successfully running first Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections.

Railways sets world record by running first Double Stack Container Train in electrified territory

Railways on Thursday (June 12,2020) created a new world benchmark by successfully running first Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections.

Taking to Twitter Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, ''Railways creates a new world benchmark by successfully running first Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections.Govt under PM @NarendraModi ji propels innovation, speed & customisation in freight operations.''

This achievement is a first of its kind in the entire world and will also boost the ambitious mission of Green India as a latest green initiative over Indian Railways.

The Railway statement said that with this development, Indian Railways has proudly become the first Railway to run Double Stack Container train with high reach pantograph in high rise OHE territory, the Operations of which successfully commenced on 10th June, 2020 from Palanpur and Botad stations in Gujarat.The thrust of such kind of initiatives is on innovation, speed and customisation in freight operations.

In a press release the Raiwaly department further informed that from 1st April 2020 to 10th June 2020 Indian Railways has transported 178.68 million tonnes of commodities through its uninterrupted 24X7 freight trains operations across the country.

Inspite of time that was lost under COVID Lockdown Ministry is focussing to surpass the last years freight figures. 

 

Tags:
Indian RailwaysRailway MinistryDouble Stack Container TrainPiyush Goya;
Next
Story

COVID-19: India surpasses United Kingdom, becomes 4th worst-hit country; US tops with 20 lakh cases
  • 2,86,579Confirmed
  • 8,102Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M20S

DNA analysis of 29% rise in lion population in Gujarat