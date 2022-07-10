Rain alert! Flood-like condition in parts of Maharashtra, evacuation on- WATCH

Maharashtra Rains: While the parts of northern India continue to reel from the soaring heat and humidity, Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days. Parts of the western state are now under a flood-like situation due to incessant rain. This includes Maharashtra Gadchiroli district where water logging and constant showers have created flood-like conditions, reported ANI. Video released by ANI shows water heavily flowing on the main roads as people can be seen walking over it. The road nearly looks like an overflowing river. IMD had already issued clear rain alerts and forecasts for several parts of Maharashtra and rescue operations are underway.

Watch:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district due to heavy rainfall in the region (09.07) pic.twitter.com/xbldjKwqsQ — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Flood warning in Hingloi and Nanded

As heavy rainfall in the Hingloi and Nanded region caused flooding in the Asana river, authorities have started to evacuate and shift residents of three villages in the Hingoli and Nanded districts of Maharashtra to safety.

Vasmat taluka in the Hingoli district recorded 150 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Saturday.

So far, at least 200 people have been moved to safety, a top district official said. Parts of the Hingoli district, located in the Marathwada region around 200 km from Mumbai, have been receiving heavy showers over the past couple of days.

Rain alert in Maharashtra’s Konkan area

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada over the next four to five days due to a low-pressure area over Odisha and a cyclonic circulation spread over 7.6 kilometres, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

In an official statement, the IMD said, "Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will receive heavy rainfall in next 4-5 days. It would be triggered by a low-pressure area over Odisha as well as a cyclonic circulation spread over 7.6 km."

"The off-shore trough is spread from Gujarat coast to Karnataka coast. There is an east-west shear zone, which is contributing to the increasing intensity of the showers," the IMD added.

(With inputs from agencies)