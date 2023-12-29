New Delhi: The New Year is almost here, and you've probably prepared to say bye to 2023 and hello to 2024. But, there's a hitch – rain might mess up your plans. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says there'll be heavy rain in many states in the next 3-4 days.

According to IMD's weather bulletin, light rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from December 31 to Jan 2, 2024.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan are also likely to witness rainfall during the next 2-3 days.

The IMD has predicted, light to moderate rainfall over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala from Dec 31 to Jan 3, 2024. Heavy rainfall is also likely over southern part of Tamil Nadu on Dec 31 and January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the dense fog continued to persist over Northwestern India lowering the visibility in several parts of the region. Dense to very dense fog blankets covered the many most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Northwest Rajasthan and Northwest Madhya Pradesh.

Fog Observed (0530 IST of today): Very dense fog in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, U.P, west Rajasthan; moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, East Raj.; Shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets of West M.P, Jharkhand, Odisha,Bihar. pic.twitter.com/tqY6B73iw1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 29, 2023

Dense fog conditions are likely to persist in the above-mentioned regions, however, conditions may improve gradually from Dec 31, stated IMD.