Rain, snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir for third day; night temperatures drop

Kashmir: For the third continuous day Kashmir witnessed snowfall in the upper reaches of the Valley. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway is partially open but people have been advised to avoid travel. Even the Srinagar-Leh road and Mughal road is closed for traffic.

The Met Department has predicted snow on higher reaches while rain on lower reaches till tonight. However the intensity of snow is going to be less this time as compared to last two days

The road clearance work on highways and remote areas is underway. The government has also issued an avalanche warning in north Kashmir.

Kashmir hill station has witnessed massive snowfall and increased tourism from across the country.

A tourist guide Abdul rashid said, “We are thankful to God for this type of weather and snowfall as it has bought hope to us we are unemployed since 18 months but now we hope things are going to be better.”

Anmol a tourist from Mumbai has been enjoying snow in Gulmarg, he said, “It’s heaven on earth, after months of being locked down in our homes we took precautions and came here, it’s so beautiful.”

Kadki another tourist said, “I will recommend all my friends to come here. We are very active on social media when we upload the beautiful pictures I am sure our all friends will plan their holidays in Kashmir, too.”

Met has predicted, light to moderate snow with heavy at isolated places in Kashmir, few places of Jammu and Sonmarg -Drass is still snowing and the weather ocndition is likely to continue.

This spell gave good spell of rain and snow this time at Pirpanjal area Gulmarg, Ramban Banihal, Shopian, Poonch Rajouri, Zojila.

There has seeen a sharp decrease in temperature across Valley and Ladakh remained 5 degree below normal. The Met department has predicted improvement in weather from Wednesday night.